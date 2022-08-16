George McMurdo, 58, of Emporia, Kansas died Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Flint Hills Care Center in Emporia.
George was born May 7, 1964 in Tachikawa, Japan the son of Raymond and Marjorie (Rife) McMurdo. He served in the US Navy and the Kansas National Guard.
He is survived by his brother, James McMurdo and wife Hope of Council Grove, Kansas; and sisters, Sharon Sherwood of Manhattan, Kansas and Kelly Hobbs and husband Jared of Yates Center, Kansas.
Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Council Grove. Pastor Kristi Alexander will be officiating. Inurnment will be in the Yates Center Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Fund and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
