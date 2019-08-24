Special to The Gazette
Emporia’s public green spaces date to 1858 when the Emporia Town Company was laying out our new territorial town.
Freemont, Humboldt and the phantom Washington Parks were assigned green space for the settlers coming to make Emporia home. This planned amenity was most likely inspired by the 1856 development of Central Park in New York City. The town company was taking cues from the developed cities of the East.
The trending progressive “City Beautiful” philosophy of the 20th century bolstered further public green space development. Around 1925, Emporia purchased Soden’s Grove from the Soden family. The privately-owned grove had been used for public gatherings for decades, including patriotic rallies, an 1880 speech by former president Ulysses S. Grant and touring Chautauqua encampments.
Soden’s Grove had trees and ample shade, unlike the other new park spaces which had been virgin prairie. The sale of Soden’s Grove most likely prompted the White family to acquire agricultural land in 1926 to develop as Peter Pan Park, a gift to the children of Emporia in memory of Mary White.
Emporia’s green space history is rich dating back to our very founding. It is an evolving legacy that continues into 2019.
Sundays at the Site is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Red Rocks, the historic home of William Allen White.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.