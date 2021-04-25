The Emporia Gazette
SALINA — The Emporia High boys golf team was the runner-up of 11 teams at Salina South on Friday afternoon.
“The boys did a better job focusing today, didn’t have any wind at all to deal with today, but the rain/mist kept coming in waves making it challenging to stay dry and adjusting to the changing green speeds,” said Spartan head coach Rick Eckert.
Caden Massey tied for first place with a score of 1-over-par 71. He won a playoff on the first hole to take home the individual championship.
Brooks Sauder was close behind Massey at fourth with a 5-over-par 75.
“This was a better performance for the boys as a whole also, which hopefully will get us ready for our most challenging test of the season on Monday at the Topeka West Invite,” Eckert said. “This will be the largest field we see all season and the highest quality field also with top teams from around the state.”
Monday’s tournament at Topeka West will be held at the Topeka Country Club and will begin at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.