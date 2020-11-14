Ninety abolitionists traveled from New Haven, Connecticut to Wabaunsee County in Kansas in 1856 to make Kansas a free state during the height of the anti-slavery movement. Among the abolitionists, Captain William Mitchell formed the Wabaunsee Prairie Guards.
Mitchell’s son, Will, gave 30 acres of his father’s farm to the Kansas State Historic Society in 1953 with the intention of creating the land into a public park in honor of his father, the colony and the sacrifices they made to make Kansas a state free from slavery.
The historic society had the property for approximately 50 years, but they were never able to develop a park, said Mount Mitchell Heritage Prairie Guards President Michael Stubbs. In 2006, Stubbs and the Mount Mitchell Prairie Guards formed a grassroots movement to fulfill the wishes of Will Mitchel to make the park happen.
“Ever since 2006, we have been building walking trails, a parking area, interpretive signage … the fascinating thing is not only is the property historic because it was part of the Beecher Bible and Rifle Colony,” he said.
The Prairie Guards not only promotes the history of the free state abolitionists, but also more history associated with the site.
Stubbs learned more history about the plot of land. Mount Mitchell was once a sacred hill to Native Americans centuries ago, then mountain men and fur trappers traveled through the area in the 1820s on their way to the Rocky Mountains. In the 1840s, American Military Officer John Fremont passed through Mount Mitchell and was exploring routes for what would become the first national road to Oregon and California.
Later, Mount Mitchell was used for the western most route of the underground railroad in the midwest, Stubbs said.
“We have documentation of slaves seeking their freedom traveling through the area,” he said. “Captain Mitchell’s house sheltered [slaves] in the attic of his log cabin with his sister, Agnes, and his father William Sr. They ran an underground railroad station.”
Stubbs considered Mount Mitchell to be a special place that holds historical significance. When standing on top of the hill, visitors are able to get a sense of why human beings consider the hill special, he said.
“Our goal is to eventually build a visitors interpretive center where people can come and learn about all these stories I just mentioned, the abolitionists who came, the Native Americans, the military road, the underground railroad,” Stubbs said excitedly. “It is amazing that all of these things can be associated with one plot of land.”
MMHP is participating in Match Day 2020 on Monday, Nov. 16 to pay off a $75,000 mortgage to expand the park. The mortgage allowed them to triple the size of the park by adding 25 more acres and 100 acres of recreation prairie.
“Eventually, we will a 170 acre prairie park and a historic site,” he said.
Stubbs is excited to participate in their first Match Day to introduce the park to the community.
“The community can help by participating in Match Day with a contribution,” he said.
Visit their website at mountmitchellprairie.org to learn more about the hill and history of the land. Visit the park and stand on top of the hill yourself by going to 29377 Mitchell Prairie Lane in Wamego, Kansas. Follow them on Facebook @mountmitchellprairie to stay up to date with information about the park.
