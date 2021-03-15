United Way of the Flint Hills announced the distribution of more than $280,000 in 2021 Community Partner Grants, Monday afternoon.
The $286,525 was distributed among 23 community organizations.
"We are pleased to announce our 2021 Community Partner grant awards," said UWFH Executive Director Mickey Edwards in a written release. "Each year non-profits submit a lengthy and detailed application for funding. Our volunteer Community Investment Committee spends hours reviewing applications in order to make grant award recommendations to the United Way Board of Trustees."
This year's recipients are:
Building Blocks Child Care — $22,525
Camp Alexander — $7,225
CASA of the 8th Judicial District — $4,675
Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation — $11,900
Communities in Schools — $3,400
Corner House — $4,250
Cradle to Career — $5,100
CrossWinds Counseling — $15,725
East Central Kansas Area Agency on Aging — $4,250
Emporia Child Care — $34,000
Food For Students — $10,625
Girl Scouts — $9,775
Help House of Osage County — $14,700
Housing & Credit Counseling — $6,800
Jayhawk Area Boy Scouts — $13,175
Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters — $8,500
Kansas Children's Service League — $8,500
Kansas Legal Services — $19,900
LEAP! @ ESU — $6,700
Morris County Care and Share — $12,750
Sacred Heart Child Care — $6,800
SOS, Inc. — $24,225
The Salvation Army — $31,025
"Congrats to our 2021 Community Partners," Edwards said. "The above grants could not be possible without our donors. At the United Way, we ensure that your donations are making a positive impact on our community."
To learn more about United Way of the Flint Hills or any of the community partner organizations, visit www.uwfh.org.
