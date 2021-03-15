United Way of the Flint Hills announced the distribution of more than $280,000 in 2021 Community Partner Grants, Monday afternoon. 

The $286,525 was distributed among 23 community organizations. 

"We are pleased to announce our 2021 Community Partner grant awards," said UWFH Executive Director Mickey Edwards in a written release. "Each year non-profits submit a lengthy and detailed application for funding. Our volunteer Community Investment Committee spends hours reviewing applications in order to make grant award recommendations to the United Way Board of Trustees."

This year's recipients are:

Building Blocks Child Care — $22,525

Camp Alexander — $7,225

CASA of the 8th Judicial District — $4,675

Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation — $11,900

Communities in Schools — $3,400

Corner House — $4,250

Cradle to Career — $5,100

CrossWinds Counseling — $15,725

East Central Kansas Area Agency on Aging — $4,250

Emporia Child Care — $34,000

Food For Students — $10,625

Girl Scouts — $9,775

Help House of Osage County — $14,700

Housing & Credit Counseling — $6,800

Jayhawk Area Boy Scouts — $13,175

Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters — $8,500

Kansas Children's Service League — $8,500

Kansas Legal Services — $19,900

LEAP! @ ESU — $6,700

Morris County Care and Share — $12,750

Sacred Heart Child Care — $6,800

SOS, Inc. — $24,225

The Salvation Army — $31,025

"Congrats to our 2021 Community Partners," Edwards said. "The above grants could not be possible without our donors. At the United Way, we ensure that your donations are making a positive impact on our community."

To learn more about United Way of the Flint Hills or any of the community partner organizations, visit www.uwfh.org

