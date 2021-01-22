The Camp Alexander Board of Directors met for their annual meeting Thursday evening. The board warmly welcomed back the return of an old board member and remained hopeful for the return of the summer camp.
Mike Alpers returned to the board Thursday evening in place of Steve Hollar. Board of Directors Chair Annette Legako reintroduced Alpers, but kept Hollar in mind of his time served on the board for 2020.
“For 2020, it was basically an uneventful year since we did not have camp,” Legako said. “But we were able to still keep up on maintenance and some delayed maintenance items since we had worked hard over the past few years to kind of build up a reserve. That money will also help us in the future getting ready for the next year of camp to do things to make it safe, clean and bring the campers back.”
Legako expressed gratitude for the generous donors, despite not having a camp to offer to the kids.
“Amazingly, even though we did not have camp — we were not able to do the fundraising that we do — we were able to, think it is probably close to $40,000, this year,” she said. ‘We have the community to thank for that. About 55% of that fundraising came from Match Day, 19% from individual donations straight to camp, 24% charitable trust and 2% rental income.”
A big difference compared to the 2019 annual report was the loss of fundraising at UNBOUND Gravel — formerly the DK. However, Match Day was successful as Camp Alexander received $22,027.62.
“I think I can say on behalf of the board and the directors that our Emporia community is fabulous,” Legako said. “In fact, we even had support from outside Emporia — people who have a past connection to camp — and they remember camp. We cannot thank the community enough for the backing we have received.”
Maintenance highlights of the year included: tree removal around ponds, screening of the craft building porch, painting of the buildings, routine maintenance of gutters, downed limbs and trees.
Although the annual report was shorter than normal, the board kept moving forward and adapted to any changes and challenges from COVID—19.
“We did want to make sure that the community knew that our grounds are open for them to come out and use,” she said. “... With that many acres, [there is] always something to do at camp. If anyone knows any organizations looking to do a service project or maybe a business wanting to have a community service day, definitely give them our names. Kevin [Ogle, Maintenance Director] is always happy to coordinate someone coming out to camp.”
The last page of the report typically contains memories from a fun, summer camp. Smiling kids gathering together enjoying the sun. However, this year contained no photos of kids. The last page featured landscape photographs of peace and hope for when the kids will return back to camp.
“I know the big question is, ‘what about summer camp 2021?’” Legako said. “We do not have all the answers yet, the camp committee has met and the directors are putting a plan together. We will be working with the health department and our goal is to hopefully make announcements of details and the registration process and everything in March. We just have to wait and see how everything goes for our community and how the health department feels about everything.”
All the officers volunteered to remain in position for 2021. Legako thanked the officers for their dedication and time to the position, “you are very much appreciated.”
