Emporia State plays host to Northeastern State on a unique Senior Night at 6 p.m. tonight at White Auditorium.
Last time out
Emporia State put four players in double figures in an 82-71 victory over Missouri Western. There were ten ties and five lead changes in the first half with neither team taking more than a six point lead. The Hornets took a 41-35 lead with 1:40 remaining and Gage McGuire got a tip in at the buzzer to give Emporia State a 43-37 lead going into the locker room. The Hornets went on a 13-0 run to take control of the game. Jumah'Ri Turner gave Emporia State their biggest lead of the night at 58-39 on a floater in the lane with 14:55 left. The Griffons used a 10-0 run to pull within 62-55 with 7:45 remaining and were within seven with 2:57 left. Emporia State went eight of ten from the free throw line in the final 2:32 to ice the 82-71 victory. Turner had 27 points while McGuire scored 20, Mason Thiessen had 15 points and Austin Downing added 12 points.
The coaches
Craig Doty is 33-44 in his third season at Emporia State. In his ninth season as a head coach at the D2, NAIA, and NJCAA level he is 195-93 with three national championships. He was 49-22 in two seasons at Graceland, and won the 2018 NAIA National Championship. Prior to Graceland, Doty spent four years as the head coach at Rock Valley College winning two national championships and appearing in three straight NJCAA Division III title games to finish with a 113-28 record. He is 4-2 against Northeastern State.
Ja Havens is 4-15 in his first year at Northeastern State and 135-89 in his eighth year overall. He is 0-1 against Emporia State.
About the teams
Emporia State is 9-10 on the season. They are leading the MIAA in field goal percentage defense, and are second in scoring defense and opponents rebounds. Jumah'Ri Turner is sixth in the MIAA in scoring while Mason Thiessen ranks third in blocked shots.
Northeastern State is 4-15 overall and have won two straight heading into their game with Washburn on Tuesday. Due to COVID protocols and weather, they are finishing the season with six games in ten days with four of them on the road. Trey Sampson is leading the league in field goal percentage and is in the top 11 in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots.
Emporia State leads the all-time series 12-11 and have won three of the last five meetings.
Emporia State improved to 3-0 a 76-66 win at Northeastern State. The RiverHawks led 3-2 when Emporia State went on a 10-0 run to take the lead for good. NSU cut the lead 53-46 with 9:49 left in the game when Jumah'Ri Turner went on a personal 10-4 run. He finished his personal ten point streak for the Hornets with a three-pointer to make it 63-50 with 7:12 remaining. Turner had 21 points to lead four Hornets in double figures. Austin Downing added 15 points, Gage McGuire 11 and Brenden Van Dyke ten points.
The Hornets hit the road for their final two regular season games starting Thursday at Pittsburg State. Tip-off in Lance Arena is at 7:30 p.m.
