The USD 253 Emporia Public Schools District announced Monday that all students will begin receiving free lunch and breakfast meals beginning Tuesday through Dec. 31 as funding allows.
The announcement came in an email to district parents from Superintendent Kevin Case.
The free meals apply to both hybrid/onsite and remote learning students.
In order for remote-learning students to receive meals each day, a meal reservation form needs to be filled out by 9 a.m. each morning. Remote learners will pick up that day's lunch and the following day's breakfast.
"Parents who qualify for free or reduced lunch must still fill out an application for the school year by Sept. 15," Case said. "Those students who are learning on-site will also receive free breakfast and lunch each day."
Those with questions or needing help with reservations, can call food services at 341-2382. Parents who have scheduling conflicts due to class schedules should contact their students’ school.
Way to go, 253. That is a wonderful step in the right direction.
