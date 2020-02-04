SOS announced Tuesday that this year's Hope-A-Palooza Honorary Chairpersons are Mark and Angie Schreiber.
Hope-A-Palooza is scheduled for Feb. 22 at Emporia State University's Webb Hall in the Memorial Union.
The following biography will provide you with more insight as to why they were chosen as the 2020 Honorary Chairs.
Mark and Angie Schreiber met at Emporia State University in the mid-70s with the help of Mark’s sister; who, as luck would have it, was also Angie’s sorority sister. Angie had become enamored with Mark, the guitar player, who unknowingly strummed his way into to her heart on Sunday Mornings at the campus Catholic Center.
Shortly thereafter, the two reconnected again; this time at a friend’s wedding. The rest became history, as they have now been married 37 years and spent most of their married life in Emporia.
Mark was a Biology major and began his career as one of two biologists working at the Wolf Creek Generating Station. He moved up the company ladder and finished the last 15 years of his Westar career as the company’s lobbyist, retiring in 2017. A few days after his retirement, he was sworn in as the Kansas state representative for the 60th District, replacing his longtime friend, Don Hill.
Angie majored in secondary education but, after student teaching, realized it wasn’t a career path she wanted to follow. Following graduation, she took some time off, driving buses at the Keystone ski resort in Colorado. As soon as the snow receded and the springtime bouquets bloomed, she and Mark were married.
Angie decided to pursue an Accounting degree, working in the field for several years after attaining her CPA license. She was never shy about taking on a challenge, or hard work, so when her son was diagnosed with dyslexia, Angie specifically trained to become his private reading teacher and successfully taught him how to read.
Now, she is the director of Cradle to Career Literacy Center in downtown Emporia, helping other school children with similar challenges to learn and succeed.
For years the Schreibers have been involved with local and state efforts to end domestic violence and sexual abuse. However, earlier in their careers, they were unaware of just how prevalent interpersonal violence was in their own rural community. Because of SOS's continuous public education efforts, Mark and Angie quickly learned the true extent of this societal epidemic and are now deeply committed to improving access to victim services by proudly supporting the SOS Capital Campaign.
"We are forever grateful for their compassion, leadership and willingness to make a difference for thousands in need," read a statement from SOS.
Get your tickets for Hope-A-Palooza Roarin’ 20s now at www.biddingforgood.com/SOSKansas.
Enjoy cocktail hour starting at 5:30 pm, followed by dinner, as well as, a live and silent auction. This is a time to honor SOS Supporters and raise money to continue the important mission of SOS. Reserve a table for eight guests and enjoy personal drink runners for $500 or purchase individual tickets for only $50 each
For more information about Hope-A-Palooza, contact the SOS Community Relations Coordinator, Kari Wedel at 620-343-8799 or kwedel@soskansas.com.
