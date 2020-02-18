Emporia State University will mark 157 years of educational excellence with its annual Founders’ Day celebration.
During Founders’ Day activities, Emporia State pays tribute to the foresight of those Kansans who established the Kansas State Normal School in 1863. The first day of class was Feb. 15, 1865, with 18 teacher-education students meeting on the second floor of the district’s local schoolhouse.
The 2020 celebration begins at 11:30 a.m. Friday in Webb Hall. It includes a buffet lunch with a program beginning at 12:05 p.m. and concluding by 1 p.m.
The program will include special recognition of Alan and Margene Swarts and their planned gift for faculty development, Ray Grieshaber for establishing the Albert F. and Louise L. Grieshaber Endowed Scholarship for undergraduate students, a celebration of all members of Emporia State’s Kellogg Society who support ESU through planned giving and awards to our annual 1863 scholarship essay winners.
Students were asked to write essays on the question “How has Emporia State University changed your life?” Thewe were judged by Roe R. Cross Distinguished Professors from across campus.
The essay contest began with a gift of $1,863 from the President’s Community Advisory Council. Since 2014, the gift has been divided between two recipients for $1,000 and $863.
This year’s menu includes chicken marsala, pasta primavera, Hornet green beans, spicy au gratin, freshly baked dinner rolls and Corky cupcakes!
Tickets cost $6 and are required for the Founders’ Day luncheon. They may be purchased online at hornetnation.emporia.edu/foundersday or contact Fionna Lee at fcolpan@emporia.edu or 620-341-6466. They are no longer available at the Memorial Union Ticket Office.
