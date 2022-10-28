Eric Laurence Trump of Emporia died on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his home. He was 66.
Eric was born December 7, 1955 in Lansing, Michigan the son of Frederick Leonard Trump and Lois Arlene Stelson Trump and resided in East Lansing with his parents and three siblings. When he was eleven years old, he moved to Salina, Kansas with his family in 1967. It was in Salina that he met and married Teresa Ann Little on December 20, 1981. They have celebrated almost 41 years of marriage and were blessed with two children, Philip Trump, Emporia, and Stephanie Trump, Emporia. Eric will be missed by his brother, Timothy (Melanie) Trump, Tulsa, Oklahoma; sister, Sara (Jerry) Erickson, Wichita, Kansas; brother-in-law, Randy Hederstedt, Abilene, Kansas; his nieces and nephews and other extended family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Lois Trump and his sister, Christine Hederstedt.
Eric graduated from Salina Central High School in 1974. He then started on his pursuit of higher education. He received a B.A., Political Science, in May 1977 from Doane College, Crete, NE; M.S., Chemistry, December 1984, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS; Ph. D., Chemistry, December, 1987, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS. He was employed at Emporia State University from 1987 until he retired in spring of 2022 as an Associate Professor teaching Chemistry. He was twice a President of Kansas Academy of Science and twice a Chair of the Wichita Section of American Chemical Society. During his time at ESU, Eric was involved in numerous research collaborations with publications and community service projects including Girl Scout workshops and Boy Scout merit badges. He was a recipient of the Chemistry Department Award for Excellence in Teaching, Manhattan, KS 1987. His research travels include: University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas; Lawrence-Berkeley National Lab, Berkeley, CA; Eppley Institute for Cancer Research, Omaha NE; Wake Forest Medical School, Winston-Salem, NC; Wichita State University, Wichita, KS. Eric was very passionate in teaching and towards the students that he taught. Eric was a long-time member of the Church of the Nazarene beginning in 1980. He enjoyed singing and has sung the National Anthem at ESU basketball games.
Cremation is planned with a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Emporia. Burial will follow at Cottonwood Cemetery west of Emporia. Memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Society-Hope Lodge can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.