Louis Aguilar, Sr., 82 of Emporia, Kansas died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the University of Kansas St. Francis Campus in Topeka, Kansas.
Louis was born November 9, 1936 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Arcadio Jose and Maria Guadalupe (Solis) Aguilar. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad for 16 years and retired from Dolly Madison Bakery in 1991 after working there for 25 years. Louis was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emporia. He was a big Dallas Cowboys Fan and enjoyed watching westerns on tv.
On January 4, 1958 Louis married Mary Ellen Alvarado at the St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Emporia. She survives of the home. Other survivors include son, Louis Aguilar, Jr. and wife Juanita of Emporia; daughters, Lillian Krage and husband Jeff of Addison, Illinois, Brenda Mayorga and significant other Doug Jackson of Kansas City, Missouri; sisters, Margaret Mendoza of Rock Island, Illinois, Delores Torres of Emporia; 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. Louis was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Fred Aguilar and sister, Esther Sparks.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emporia. Father Brandon Farrar will be officiating. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. The family will receive friends following the Rosary until 8:30 P.M.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
