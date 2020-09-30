Dorothy Lee “Dodie” Pinegar, 84, of Little River, Kansas, passed away September 27, 2020 at Sandstone Heights Nursing Home, Little River.
She was born on December 20, 1935 in Wathena, Kansas, the daughter of Lee Jennings and Mabel Ida Klahr Replogle. Dorothy has resided in Little River since 2006, formerly of Garnett, KS, Pittsburg, KS, Alaska, Knob Noster, MO, Ulysses, KS, Caney, KS, Wakita, OK, Arkansas City, KS, Miami, OK, Joplin, MO, Guymon, OK, Emporia, KS, Blackwell, OK, Lyons, KS, Lawrence, KS, Grove, OK, and Bartlesville, OK. Dorothy graduated from Garnett High School, Garnett, Kansas with the class of 1954. She also received a teaching certificate from Pittsburg State Teachers College in 1955. Dorothy later received her BSB Accounting Degree with honors in 1981 from Emporia State University, where she also taught as a graduate assistant. She was a substitute teacher in the public school system in Blackwell, Oklahoma, and Lyons, Kansas. Dorothy also taught night courses at Barton County Community College, Great Bend. She and a friend started a Computerized Accounting Service for several small businesses in Lyons for many years. After moving to Lawrence, Kansas in 1989, Dorothy worked as an accountant for Allen Press, Inc. In 1997, Dorothy and Darrell moved to Grove, Oklahoma for early retirement. Dorothy was active in amateur radio (WBOLAY). She was also a member of the Congregational Church, Little River, Methodist Church, Grove, Oklahoma, and the Order of Eastern Star. Dorothy enjoyed genealogy and playing Bridge as a hobby.
On June 13, 1954, Dorothy was united in marriage with Darrell Lee Pinegar at the Methodist Church in Garnett, Kansas. He preceded her in death on June 18, 2015. She is also preceded in death by her parents. Dorothy is survived by her son, Douglas J. Pinegar of Olathe, KS; two daughters, Penny Lee Pinegar-Knollenberg and husband Steven of Longview, TX, and Candee Jo Pinegar-Ramage and husband Rusty of Little River; six grandchildren, Keri Lane and husband Jason, Mike Knollenberg and wife Minji of South Korea, Matt Knollenberg and wife Tia of CO, Skylar Pinegar and wife Melanie of CA, Star Pinegar of CA, and Mason Ramage of Little River; and seven great-grandchildren, Jimmy Lee and Jordyn Lane, Elizabeth and Abigale Knollenberg, Stevie and Hope Knollenberg, and Nathan Pinegar.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Bean Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Ted Weis officiating. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sandstone Heights Nursing Home in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
