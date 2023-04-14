An Americus home suffered damage after a Friday evening fire.
According to the Emporia Fire Department, units were dispatched to 2426 Road J5 at 5:48 p.m. for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a small amount of fire on the east side of the house burning behind the siding.
The fire was contained to the east wall of the house, with little smoke damage to the interior of the home.
Fire units used two hose lines to control the fire. Battalion Chief Tony Fuller sai the house had salvage and overhaul performed and an investigation took place, but the cause of the fire was undetermined.
