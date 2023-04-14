Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then windy in the afternoon with occasional showers. Morning high of 58F with temps falling to near 45. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy early, becoming partly cloudy late. Low 39F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.