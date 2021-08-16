The Emporia State cross country team reported to campus for its fall season training camp bright and early Monday morning.
The Hornets held their first team run at 6 a.m. before departing for Melvern Lake Training Camp later in the day. The team will spend two days at the site and wrap up with a dam run Wednesday morning before returning to Emporia.
According to a written release, both the men's and women's teams are scheduled for treadmill assessments by Ortho Kansas this week.
Emporia State will hold its Alumni Run and Intrasquad meet at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 23 at Jones Park.
The Hornets will open the regular season on Sept. 4 at the JK Gold Classic hosted by Wichita State in Augusta.
The lone home meet for ESU is the ESU Invitational on Friday, Sept. 24 in Jones Park.
