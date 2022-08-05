Mary Keith Burns, 88, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
A combined memorial service for Mary Keith and her late husband, Arliss, will be held at 11 am on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Leavenworth National Cemetery.
