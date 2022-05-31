EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
All of our area graduates who, for the past two years, have worked even harder to reach their goals. Remember to continue reaching for the stars. The future is bright.
Emporian Toby Kostner and his wife, Briana, who got married during the NFL Draft — at the draft venue in Las Vegas — in April.
Abundant Harvest for recieving a $20,000 implementation grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas’s Healthier Lyon County Pathways program. The organization has purchased a truck to help expand its food recovery efforts.
Olpe residents Mary Stead and Mary Lou Young who both celebrate their 90th birthdays on May 24. The friends and neighbors were born just one hour apart.
Carol Strickland, who is retiring as the director of the National Teacher Hall of Fame after nine years. She has done incredible work with the Hall of Fame, including expanding programming and spearheading the creation of the National Memorial to Fallen Educators.
Area business owners like Will and Carol Spencer, Danny Giefer, Jesse Secord and Alvaro Perez, who have spoken up about how the ongoing construction on W. Sixth Avenue has impacted their businesses.
Tyrel Davis and Shawn Jones of Salina’s Bike Tek, for partnering to keep High Gear Cyclery open. The store was set to close after owner Matt Brown announced his move to Brownsville, Texas.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
