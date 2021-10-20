Norma Jean Bluma of Emporia died on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia. She was 92.
Norma was born on March 16, 1929 in Olpe, Kansas the daughter of Michael, Jr. and Margaret Schroer Haag. She married Robert Louis Bluma on February 5, 1952 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olpe. They met on the farm where they lived for 33 years, Norma was with her brother-in-law and sister when they drove to the house to repair some machinery. The rest is history. Robert died on January 23, 2002 in Emporia.
Surviving family members include: sons, Tim R. (Rita) Bluma of Emporia, and Jeffrey F. Bluma of Burlington; daughters, Debra (Ed Knox) Bluma of Huntsville, Arkansas and Angela (Gary Rutherford) Bluma of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; grandchildren, Danielle Kraus, Jessica Galindo, Robert Bluma, Breanna Redding, Willa Rutherford and Amber Phillips; great-grandchildren, Ben and Jack Kraus, and Isabel and Abigail Galindo; brother, Larry Haag of Olpe; sisters, Maurine Hilding and Lola Kresin both of Topeka, and Lavonne Hayes of Lawrence.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Cole Michael Phillips; brothers, Walter, LeRoy, Glen, Ivan, Earl, Floyd, Herbert Haag; sisters, Helen Hurtig and Vera Hartman.
Norma was a selfless, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and a fantastic cook! She was a caregiver for the elderly in Emporia for 25 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Emporia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Emporia with burial following at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Hartford. The rosary will be recited Friday night at 6:00 p.m. at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia with the family receiving friends following. Memorial contributions to Sacred Heart Cemetery or St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery can be sent in lieu of flowers to Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
