Emporia Public Library will further open the library building for public browsing starting Monday, Dec. 14. Hours will be 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Friday and 1 - 5 p.m. Saturday - Sunday. The library has been open for material circulation since June and computer appointments since July.
Robin Newell, Executive Director, said that during a quick visit to the library, the public should be able to successfully complete a library card application, get library card assistance, use the library catalog, select items to check out, pick up holds and grab and go crafts, check out at one of the two new self-check kiosks, scan materials, and use the copy or fax machine.
Thirty people will be allowed in the building at any one time for thirty minute browsing of books, DVDs and more. Masks are required. Thirty minute computer appointments as well as walk-in computer use for those 16 years and older will continue be available, socially distanced.
Newell requests that for everyone's safety please stay home if you are sick/not feeling well. Wear your mask properly over your nose and mouth at all times when in the building. Use hand sanitizer when entering the building and keep a 6-foot distance from others. Please refrain from hanging out, congregating and sitting on the floor and respect the safety shields at the service desks; speak through them and not around them. No eating or drinking inside the building will be permitted.
In order to keep the community safe, the following will be temporarily paused: in house events/programs, in house reading/studying, meetings/study groups, sharing items like magazines, newspapers, kits, children’s toys and children’s computers.
Since the library was forced to close for the pandemic right before one of the regularly scheduled Friends of the Library book sales, the Friends book sale storage area in the basement is overflowing. No book sale or magazine donations will be taken at this time.
For more information and updates about library services that are available, please visit the library’s website at emporialibrary.org, follow the Emporia Public Library Facebook page or call the library at 620-340-6462.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.