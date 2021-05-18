Courtesy ESU Athletics
Emporia State could not overcome a five-run first inning by No. 2 Central Missouri in a 7-3 loss to the Mules in the opening round of the MIAA Tournament Friday.
The Mules scored five runs with only two balls hit out of the infield in the first inning. UCM took advantage of a Hornet error, a single that dropped in between three fielders in shallow center and two fielder’s choices on bunts to score its five runs in the inning.
The Mules added a single run in the third on a two-out single by Cole Moore and an RBI triple by Donovan Ditto to take a 6-0 lead.
The Hornets got on the board in the fourth thanks to a leadoff homer by Brady Michel. They added another run in the top of the sixth when Cooper Minnick led off with a double and went to third on a fly out by Chandler Bloomer. Michel then singled him home to make it 6-2.
Blake Carroll led off the eighth with a double and advanced to third on a fly out to right. He scored on a wild pitch to pull the Hornets within 6-3 going to the bottom of the eighth.
The Mules added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI double by Josh Schumacher for the final score of 7-3, bringing the Hornets’ season to a close.
Michel was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
