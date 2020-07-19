Construction on the Cedar Point Fire Station will soon begin.
After many months of discussions and bids, the Chase County Commission unanimously approved a bid from Hett Construction in the amount of $110,294 at its regular action session Monday. The building was re-bid due a change in the desired doors. County Fire Chief Steve Fillmore presented the bid and also mentioned that the repeater the department uses for the 800 megahertz radios will be moved to Cedar Point.
Public Health
County Public Health Officer Carol Coirier is newly appointed and met with the commission to discuss her duties in the position. She and the commission, as well as Sheriff Richard Dorneker via phone, reviewed the procedure for positive novel coronavirus tests and quarantine. Though there is not a mask mandate in Chase County, Coirier emphasized the importance of wearing a mask. Each business owner has the power to choose whether or not to serve patrons who do not wear masks. Coirier will be in regular contact with the commission.
Emergency Preparedness Director Scott Wiltse presented Resolution 2020-09, which provides access to personal protective equipment (PPE) for schools, the health department and other institutions through the Kansas Division of Emergency Management (KDEM). County Attorney Bill Halvorsen was also present and provided legal information from KDEM about the necessity of the resolution for receiving PPE. The commission unanimously approved the resolution.
Local Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) committee met for the first time and shared with the commission their thoughts following the first meeting. The committee is composed of Carol Coirier, Deb Haglund, Glenna Grinstead, Jerrod Barrett, Jessica Murphy, Jo Olsen, Marvin Adcock and Bill Halvorsen.
Chase County received $548,245 from the state to “help address the health and economic challenges inflicted by COVID-19 based on Chase County’s population and impact from COVID-19 with funds provided for reimbursement of COVID-19 related costs as direct aid unless otherwise approved by the [SPARK] Taskforce,” the resolution reads.
Wiltse informed the commission that $27-28,000 would be utilized to support administrative costs for the committee. The funds would assist the clerical work of Jennifer Laird and the accounting work of Michelle Cooper. Wiltse will report back to the commission about the committee’s progress at the July 31 meeting.
Other Business
The commission discussed a quote for the replacement of the air conditioning unit at the Roniger Museum, as well as from what fund to pay the bill. Through Modern Air, replacing the coil costs $1,250. Replacing the air conditioner costs $3,475, and replacing the full system costs $4,978. Commission Chairman Tony Hazelton suggested the bill be paid by transferring money from excess jail revenue, as opposed to the county equipment fund, as to not use taxpayer money. Commissioner Randy Talkington made the motion to approve the full replacement, and the motion carried 3-0. Commissioner Bill Fillmore motioned to pay the bill from the county equipment fund, and the motion carried 2-1, with Hazelton opposing.
An executive session for consultation was held with three representatives of Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) — the company responsible for the BNSF railway expansion — Halvorsen and Road and Bridge Supervisor Thom Kirk met. No action was taken. Commissioners addressed health and safety concerns their constituents have voiced regarding SEMA. Ultimately, SEMA will be responsible for internally controlling the truck traffic and reducing dust.
The commission also unanimously approved:
- Resolution 2020-07 for the establishment of the SPARK fund
- The minutes from the meeting on June 30
- July 13 Warrants
