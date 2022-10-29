LAWRENCE — The 2022 gathering of the Kansas Authors Club took place in Lawrence, Kansas, Oct. 21-23 with award winning journalist and author from Emporia, Max McCoy, as the keynote speaker.
The theme of this year’s gathering was “The Write Way to the Future.” Emporia members of the state organization garnered a variety of recognitions and awards. Cheryl Unruh took home both the Nelson Poetry Book Award and the Martin Kansas History Book Award with “Gravedigger’s Daughter: Vignettes from a Small Kansas Town” (Meadowlark Press, 2021).
Dr. Julia Galm, judge for the Nelson award, wrote that Unruh’s book “… stands as a testament to how great writing uses particulars to capture the universal. While few readers may have helped to prepare graves as a child or know what the summer sky looks like from their depths, Unruh’s beautifully crafted reflections unearth the relatable joys and confusions of youth, love, and loss. While each poem preserves a carefully honed memory, the collection as a whole carries the reader through a lifetime with touching humor and heartbreaking grace. It is an intimate look into a specific family, but it stirs familiar emotions that have the magic to conjure readers’ own pasts.”
Ron Parks, judge for the Martin award, called the book, “an insightful, generous-spirited book that creates a vivid sense of both place and time by telling the story of growing up in Pawnee Rock, a small town in Barton County during the 1960s and ’70s. Unruh’s relationship with her father, an unassuming yet extraordinary man, is affectionately and unsentimentally rendered. The author’s understanding of the character of her father and hometown is delineated by an original writing style that is lean, colloquial, and understated while at the same time detailed, colorful, and intense; the language is both plain-spoken and elegant. The natural and cultural history of the place are woven into the narrative in fresh and surprising ways that enable the reader to experience multiple dimensions of Kansas history while following the ups and downs of the lives of the people featured in the story.”
This is the first time a poetry book has received honors from the club as a Kansas history book.
Two additional books published by Meadowlark Press of Emporia garnered top spots in the book awards. “Opulence Kansas” by Julie Stielstra was awarded the J. Donald & Bertha Coffin Memorial Fiction Book Award. The Coffin Memorial Award in Nonfiction was given to James Kenyon for “A Cat Named Fatima: Tales of 23 Cats & the People Who Loved Them.”
Honorable mention in the Coffin Memorial Fiction Book Award went to “We the House,” by Warren Ashworth and Susan Kander. The club’s children’s book and “It Looks Like a Million” book design awards were given to H.C. Friesen, for “Janey Olsen, Famous Artist of the Beach.”
Emporia writers who took home awards in the literary contest include Jerilynn Henrikson, first place Whimsy Poem, second place in Prose Humor, and honorable mention in writing for youth; Roger Heineken, second place in the Flash Fiction category; and Lindsey Bartlett, second place for First Chapter of a Book. Bartlett was also a presenter for the event with a program titled “Writing Rural: The Importance of Rural Voices in Writing Today.” Also presenting was Kim Horner McCoy, on the topic of line breaks in poetry.
Curtis Becker received an award of merit for to the club. Becker has been a member of Kansas Authors Club since 2018. Curtis has served as State Newsletter Editor (2021-present), D2 Vice President (2021), and D2 Website Manager (2020-present). Curtis was one of the four-member team that led the 2020 Virtual Convention. He has volunteered each year since joining as a judge for youth writing contests. Becker served as Chair of the 2022 Convention Planning Committee.
Several individuals from Emporia worked on planning the event, including Tracy Million Simmons, who serves as the state president for the organization in 2022. Cheryl Unruh, Deb Irsik, Kerry Moyer, Kevin Rabas, Brenda White, Lindsey Bartlett, and Linzi Garcia served as volunteers and committee members from Emporia. Hazel Hart was recognized for 15 years of membership and Jerilynn Henrikson for 10 years of membership.
Since 1904, Kansas Authors Club has offered the opportunity to writers to share experiences and opportunities unique to their profession. Membership is open to writers from novice to authors of national reputation. Program and membership information can be found at www.kansasauthorsclub.org.
Locally, Emporia Writers is an unaffiliated group supporting and encouraging local writers. More information can be found at https://kacdistrict2.weebly.com.
