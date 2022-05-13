A driver on cruise control rolled over three times on the Kansas Turnpike Thursday afternoon, leaving her with minor injuries.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Meghan Heskett, 19, of Leavenworth was driving north at 80 miles per hour shortly after 3 p.m. Her car drifted to the left about one mile from the Emporia interchange, then rolled as she corrected it.
Heskett was treated by first responders on the scene. No one else was in the car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.