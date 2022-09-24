An Emporia woman is questioning why her son was kicked off the Emporia Middle School football team after he reportedly swung at another player from the opposing team, when high school football players accused of sexual assault are still permitted to play.
The eighth grade athlete was removed from the team for the rest of the season Thursday, she said.
“Tell me how some kid can sexually assault another kid and still play but my son gets kicked off the team after he swung at some kids…” she said in a post to social media Friday morning.
The mother, who requested to be kept anonymous for now, said football is more than just a game to her son.
“I’m angry! It’s not ok,” she said. “Football isn’t just a game for him to pass time. It’s what he wants in years to come. He lives football, I live for his football.”
The mother said a referee at Thursday’s game made a report over some things her son said during the game as he walked off the field. She admits her son knows they were “things he shouldn’t have said, but let’s be real, who would’ve been calm and collected after being ejected from a game for swinging at someone for missed calls?”
She believed it was mostly the EMS principal’s decision to cut her son from the team.
“I mean, he made it through one whole half without blowing up,” the mother added. “[There’s] only so much one can take.”
Other parents reacted with shock and anger to the post.
“Moral lessons from District 253,” one woman said. “Don’t vape or [you’re] gone, don’t curse or throw a punch during a game or you’re off the team, but forcibly and inappropriately touching a fellow teammate in an unwanted way and you are good.”
The Gazette asked the district why Emporia Middle School players were being held to a higher standard than EHS football players, and why a student-athlete reportedly losing his temper on the field was considered to be a worse offense than an alleged sexual assault. Community Relations director Lyndel Landgren again, said little on the matter.
“We take any and every concern regarding student behavior very seriously as the safety of our students is our top priority,” he said in an email Friday afternoon. “As we have discussed previously, the district is not able to comment regarding any student discipline action because of student confidentiality. Student confidentiality is protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (‘FERPA’) and the Kansas Student Data Privacy Act. This is true for all school districts, therefore specific student discipline is confidential and will not be shared or referenced in a comment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.