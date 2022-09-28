On October 8 from 10 a.m. to noon, the Lyon County History Center will have a grand reopening of the Loretto Langley Kids Zone. The kids play zone offers a new look, new activities, and a soon-to-be-announced new name!
In 2020, the Loretto Langley Kids Zone was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After two years, the Lyon County History Center announced the reopening of the area in May for a June opening. Since the soft reopening, many families have visited the space.
"We are so excited to welcome everyone to our new and improved Kids Zone," said Lisa Soller, creator of the Kids Zone and curator of the Lyon County Museum. "To celebrate the reopening, we are partnering with Parents As Teachers for this celebration. Activities will include a ribbon cutting, unveiling of the new name, games, take-home crafts and refreshments. This fun event is free and open to the public!"
Located on the second floor of the Lyon County History Center, the Kids Zone offers various play and learning areas for children of all ages. Some of these areas include a gated toddlers' soft objects play area, wooden train set and play table, pretend prairie garden and farmhouse, and play wall of gears and Legos, to name a few of the many learning opportunities.
"The Kids Zone offers so many excellent learning experiences for young and older children," said Denise Dorcey, parent educator for Lyon and Chase County Parents as Teachers. "I love watching children and their parents interact in this hidden gem at the Lyon County History Center. We are hoping the grand reopening of the kids' zone will give many more families an opportunity for carefree play and family time in a fairytale-like setting."
"The Lyon County History Center offers many thanks to the Emporia Rotary Club, Earl & Stelouise Youth Assistance Fund, St. Patrick's Day Fund and Amy Heiniken for the funds and labor to make this a special play area for kids," said Soller.
The play area is open during regular business hours.
The Lyon County History Center is located at 711 Commercial, Emporia. For more information, visit explorelyoncounty.org. On social media, information can be found on Facebook at @explorelyoncounty, and Instagram at @lyoncountyhistory.
