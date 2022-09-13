Since my 2018 work-move from The Gazette to The University, I’ve been more aware of on-campus events and more able to participate. I do love the academic environment and energy here at Emporia State; just like the newsroom, there is never a dull moment!
A definitely “not dull” moment Andrew (my sweetheart) and I recently enjoyed was the Live at the Hive pre-game tailgating experience on Thursday, Sept. 1.
The free event was held in the parking lot just north of Visser Hall, with areas set aside for yard games, food trucks, a bandstand, a Hornet merchandise tent, tailgating and a VIP tent with bar.
The Marching Hornets, ESU cheerleaders and Hornet Stingers dance team all performed, and Coach Garin Higgins said a few words.
Forty spots across from the Kossover Tennis Complex were set aside for student to tailgate as well, and those without portable feasts could load up from the food trucks and take the bounty back to their seats.
JD’s Pizza was a popular choice Thursday, with personal-size pizzas flying out the window.
“We’re having a great time,” Gwen the order-taker said. “First ESU game we’ve ever done and we are looking forward to it!”
Tammy Cunningham with TLC Marketing Consultants said to expect the Grab and Go Hot Dog Cart, JD’s Pizza, Mis Antojitos, Flint Hills Fusion Food Truck and barbecue.
There was also some free food in the student tailgate area. Josiah Hubert with Xenos College Ministry was part of a group offering free hot dogs.
“It’s pretty exciting!” he said. “It’s good to see all these people out here to support our college football team. Hopefully they’ll have a good year. I know a few people on the team, and I’ll hopefully get to see them play well.”
The booth was practically mobbed.
“Yes, we have gone through many, many, many dogs,” Josiah said. Xenos members had gone through “four or five” 30-packs of hot dogs.
“It’s all free, it’s to promote our campus ministry here at ESU,” Josiah said. The group intends to be at most of the tailgates this season.
The Watering Hole has been upgraded to a “VIP Experience” with shaded and patio seating, a buffet catered on this night by Gourmet to Go, and a bar with soft drinks, beer and wine. VIP tickets are pre-purchase only. It was a real party atmosphere with all kinds of people enjoying each others company and the cool evening temperatures.
Tammy Cunningham said the VIP area will receive catering from Radius, Union Street Social, Casa Ramos, Olpe Chicken House and more.
Gourmet to Go Catering owner Jessica Symmonds provided quite the spread.
“We did veggie trays, Buffalo Chicken dip, Bang Bang chicken, Garlic and Chive Potato Bites, Chicken Salad croissant sliders and roasted red pepper hummus,” she said. She also provided chocolate eclairs for dessert.
“I always enjoy seeing and getting to interact with the crowd. ESU events are always so much fun and it’s great to see so many people from the community coming out to support our home team!”
I asked about the Bang Bang Chicken.
“It’s kind of Asian. ... It’s lightly fried and baked crispy chicken chunks tossed in a sweet chile mayo on a bed of red wine vinaigrette slaw with cabbage colored bell peppers and green onion. We make a shrimp version also!”
I would say this first Live at the Hive foray was a success.
Newly appointed university president Ken Hush was happy with the results. “It is a lot of variety and as you can see we are trying to bring in the local business and get them engaged.”
“It’s a great variety and people can still do their own thing around it.”
Emporian Jeanine McKenna was enjoying Live at the Hive. “I’m checking it out because it’s new. I love that they do have a variety of offerings with the food trucks, with the live band, and the atmosphere to it. Everything smells good so I don’t think you can go wrong!”
The next Live at the Hive is this Saturday, which is also Family Day. All tickets, parking permits, and info can be found at emporia.link/gameday.
V V V
I really enjoyed the Bang Bang Chicken and looked up a recipe online to try. I think you’ll like it, too. Let’s get cooking!
BANG BANG CHICKEN
1/3 cup milk
1 egg
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes
1/4 cup potato or corn starch
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/4 teaspoon shichimi togarashi (Japanese red pepper condiment)
Oil for frying
1/4 cup mayonnaise
2 Tablespoons honey
2 Tablespoons sweet chili sauce
1 teaspoon gochujang (Korean hot pepper paste)
Whisk together milk and egg in a bowl until smooth. Add chicken to egg wash and marinate for 15 minutes. Drain.
Combine potato (or corn) starch, flour, salt, pepper, and ground red pepper in a bowl and transfer into a large resealable bag. Add egg-washed chicken pieces and shake until each piece is completely dredged.
Heat oil in a large skillet to 325 degrees.
Add chicken pieces into the oil in batches, about 5 to 8 pieces at a time, so as not to drop the temperature of the oil. Fry for 90 seconds. Remove to a paper-towel lined plate to drain. Fry the remaining chicken pieces.
Increase oil temperature to 350 degrees. The oil should be continuously boiling at this point. Carefully re-add the first batch of chicken and fry another 90 seconds. Remove to a paper-towel lined plate to drain. Fry and drain the remaining chicken. Transfer chicken to a medium bowl.
Stir mayonnaise, honey, sweet chili sauce, and gochujang together in a small bowl. Toss fried chicken with sauce to coat.
