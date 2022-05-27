Abundant Harvest is being funded with an implementation grant in the amount of $20,000 from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas as part of Healthier Lyon County’s Pathways to a Healthy Kansas grant.
Abundant Harvest worked with the Healthier Lyon County Coalition to assess the current policies and nutrition standards of recovered foods. Abundant Harvest conducted a local food waste assessment to enhance existing reclamation efforts, incorporating tools from the Supporting Wellness at Pantries SWAP system. This system aids local food advocates in providing increased healthy foods to clients. Current focus areas include removing barriers to allow for the recovery of additional healthy foods.
Funding has been used to purchase a truck to help expand food recovery efforts. “Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas and Healthier Lyon County are sincere about helping residents in Lyon County,” says Executive Director Lee Alderman, “which allows us as a team to reclaim food quickly and get it distributed to those in need.” Abundant Harvests food reclamation program started in 2005 with a goal of having no good food go to waste. Since that time several hundred tons of food has been recovered annually and provided to neighbors in need.
