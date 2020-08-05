Etoila Lang of Emporia rang in her 100th birthday on with a big surprise when her children and neighbor organized a drive-by parade featuring the Flatland Cruisers, Wednesday afternoon.
She sat out in her front yard, which was decked out in yard signs and balloons, with her children Joan Eck, Ralph and Patty Lang, and Jean and Lenny Prudhomme, and neighbor Beverly Johanning, as approximately a dozen vintage cars and trucks cruised by her house on the 800 block of Prairie Street.
Lang was born Aug. 5, 1920, just three weeks before the ratification of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote. After coming of age, she says she was a diligent voter. Lang was known as a skilled seamstress who made many wedding and bridesmaid dresses, plus many young women wore her prom dresses throughout the years.
With her love of vintage cars her day was topped off with a ride in a Corvette, a fitting a way for a car enthusiast to spend her 100th birthday.
