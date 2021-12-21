What does “Christmas Cake” bring to mind? Fruitcake? Coconut cake? One of those bizarre piecakens?
Coconut cake was my dream Christmas treat, but as years went by it was supplanted by almost every kind of pie imaginable, from chess to chocolate.
Although we didn’t make it every year, winter seemed to bring a pineapple upside-down cake to our table. Maybe it was because the pineapples were on sale, or the maraschino cherries.
It’s a delicious cake, and I think even more so when you add fresh ginger. Ginger really adds some zing.
This slightly modified recipe is from SouthernLiving.com and is tried and true. Please use the freshly grated ginger — it is marvelous.
Make sure the pineapple slabs overlap to prevent big gaps as the cake bakes. If you decide to use canned pineapple (in its own juice, please) drain the pineapple well and use the juice for something else (mix with another juice, or with an adult drink such as sparkling wine, vodka or rum). Rings are traditional, with maraschino cherries in the centers, but pieces work just as well and leave fewer gaps.
Happy Holidays and let’s get cooking.
V V V
PINEAPPLE- GINGER UPSIDE-DOWN CAKE
1/4 cup butter, plus 3/4 cup softened butter, divided
1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger (from 1 - 2-inch piece of ginger)
1 cup packed light brown sugar
1 (3 pound) fresh pineapple, peeled (or 3 cups canned, drained pineapple)
1 small jar maraschino cherries, optional
1 1/3 cups granulated sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
3 large eggs
3/4 cup whole buttermilk
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt 1/4 cup butter in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium low. Stir in grated ginger. Remove from heat. Sprinkle evenly with brown sugar.
Cut pineapple lengthwise into 8 (1/4-inch-thick) planks, cutting in toward core, and discard core. Cut larger planks into triangles or rectangles. Arrange triangles and smaller planks on top of brown sugar mixture in skillet to fit snugly together (shingling pieces as needed). Insert maraschino cherries (or Luxardo, or Morello or the pitted Bings you froze over the summer). Set aside.
Beat granulated sugar and 3/4 cup softened butter with a heavy-duty stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until light and fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes. Beat in vanilla.
Whisk together flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda in a medium bowl. Whisk together eggs and buttermilk in a small bowl.
Add flour mixture to granulated sugar mixture alternately with buttermilk mixture, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating on medium-low speed until just blended before next addition. Spread over pineapple mixture in skillet.
Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center of cake comes out clean, 50 - 55 minutes, tenting with aluminum foil after 40 minutes to prevent excessive browning if needed. Cool in skillet on a wire rack 10 minutes. Invert cake onto a serving platter. Cool 30 minutes to serve warm, or cool completely, about 1 hour.
About that inverting thing: Put the serving plate, or baking sheet, or something sturdy and flat, upside-down on top of the skillet. Firmly grasp the skillet handle — don’t burn yourself! Place your palm on the center of the plate and push. Lift the whole thing and flip it over so your hand on the plate is now on the bottom and the skillet is on top. Set it all down, wiggle the skillet a little bit and lift it straight up. Voila! A beautiful Christmas cake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.