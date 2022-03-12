SOS Inc. is celebrating local heroes as it brings back Hope-a-Palooza this month and tickets are almost sold-out.
The annual fundraising gala, which was canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19, is set for 6 - 10:30 p.m., Friday, March 25 at the Bowyer Community Building.
“It’s a heroes theme, so costumes are encouraged,” said Kari Wedel, community relations coordinator. “We’re really trying to celebrate hope. We’ll be wearing capes and we hope others will kind of join in the fun.”
In continuation of the theme, 20 local women have been raising money for SOS as “Heroes for Hope.” Each hero was challenged to raise at least $1,000 for the organization, which serves everyone who has experienced sexual or domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse or neglect.
The fundraising effort is a new counterpart to SOS Strong, which challenges local men to do the same.
“We were thinking about what we could do differently this year,” Wedel said. “Since we decided not to do a silent auction, doing the Heroes for Hope was kind of a different way we could incorporate that into our event and still give them the opportunity to support us in our mission.”
Executive director Connie Cahoone said the fundraiser was an important aspect of raising awareness for SOS’s role in the community.
“They can actually talk to their peers, their friends, about it and it just builds so much more awareness for us,” she said. “They come back with so many wonderful stories about people who have been affected by SOS.”
Sometimes, Cahoone said, people will feel the mission more personally.
“They’ll say, ‘Gosh, I wish my mom would have had SOS when I was growing up,’” she said. “You hear all of those kinds of stories and it really makes a difference.”
The Hope-A-Palooza gala is another big piece of raising — and celebrating — awareness. Wedel said the event will again include dinner and drinks and a live auction. Starting at 8 p.m., Savanna Chestnut and the Field Hands will take the stage.
Several awards will be given out and Heroes for Hope participants will also be recognized.
“We are very excited we didn’t have to cancel this year,” Wedel said.
Cahoone said having to cancel the 2021 event made SOS want to celebrate that much more in 2022.
“It just feels like there’s so much happening in our world and in our area, and it just feels good to celebrate the successes of our clients,” she said. “It truly helps us fill in the gaps, because grants only cover so much and we have to be able to fill in the gaps to be able to provide all of the services we do provide.”
Those gaps include upgrading computer servers so SOS staff can continue to work and file grants, or if a client needs help paying their rent. It can pay for a hotel room or attorney feels.
“There are a wide variety of things and we truly couldn’t do what we do without these funds,” Cahoone added.
Those interested in tickets are $50 and those interested should call 620-343-8799 to see if they are any available. No tickets will be sold at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.