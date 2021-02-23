The 8th annual greater Emporia Match Day, hosted by the Emporia Community Foundation, will be November 15, 2021, as approved today by the ECF Board of Directors. The ECF Board also approved extending Match Day for the next five years. Ruth Wheeler, 2021 Match Day Chair, said, “Match Day plays an important role in the finances for the up to 25 participating small nonprofits who are selected. Match Day is truly ECF’s gift to the community.”
The greater Emporia Community Foundation (ECF) will accept applications from charitable organizations with operating budgets of $150,000 or less. Applications are available via the Foundation’s website at www.emporiacf.org, Facebook, calling the office at 620-342-9304 or at the ECF office. Applications may be mailed or delivered to the Emporia Community Foundation (ECF) office at 527 Commercial, Suite B until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 26th.
Over $1.4 million has been generated for 33 greater Emporia area non-profits over the past seven years. The ECF is excited once again to provide area nonprofits the unique, one-day experience that has become the biggest one day of giving each year for the Emporia community. Last year’s checks totaling over $322,000 were distributed to 23 charitable organizations on the nationally recognized day of Giving Tuesday (the Tuesday following Thanksgiving).
Due to the COVID pandemic, last year’s Emporia Area Match Day event was moved to the ECF Office at 527 Commercial Street where donors could “drive up” to the west entrance with their donations. Many donors went online to emporiamatchday.com to give their donations. “The participating organizations did an excellent job in reaching out to their donors last year” according to Wheeler. “This was evident in a 40% increase in donors over the previous year and an additional $35,000 in donations for the participating nonprofits.”
The greater Emporia 2021 Match Day will provide the opportunity to bring together diverse networks of people and charitable causes. The participating nonprofits encourage and amplify small acts of kindness in the service of changing our community and our world for the better. It is the communities’ opportunity to celebrate giving and encourage more, better and smarter giving to work together for good.
For additional information about Match Day activities or an application call the ECF at 620-342-9304, check their Facebook page or go to their website at www.emporiacf.org. Additional information will also be released through the media as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.