The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center’s non-emergency lines will go down for a short period between 9 – 10 p.m. Monday for approximately 5 to 10 minutes. This is due to telephone maintenance.
If you experience issues getting through to a dispatcher during this time and need to speak to someone immediately, use 911. If the issue is non-emergent, please wait a few minutes to try again.
The Lyon County Emergency Communications Office apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.