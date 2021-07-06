The 1970 Emporia Lions Club roster counted 87 Lions, led by Dr. Edward Campbell (1970-71). The club’s 50th anniversary was a featured event in 1971.
International Lions Club Past President was the featured speaker at the 50th anniversary event. The celebratory banquet was held in the Kansas State Teachers College — now Emporia State University — Memorial Union Colonial Ballroom Tuesday, Oct. 12, 1971.
Emporia Lions Club president Jack L. Garrett called the meeting to order, and the group sang “America” preceding the flag salute. Lion David W. Isaac gave an invocation.
Following dinner and music, Master of Ceremonies Lion Kenneth L. Lohmeyer introduced visiting Lions and special guests.
Lion Jim Jay Wilcox presented a history of the club, “Was and Now.” Special music was provided by Past International President Claude M. DeVorss and his Lionaires Quartet.
District Governor Kenneth C. Van Cleave, Jr., introduced the featured speaker, Past International President W. R. Bryan of Akron, Ohio.
The program closed with singing of the Lions Song.
Frank Malambri, serving as club president in 1972-73, began the next fifty years. He was followed by Granada manager Louis Shaw for the 1973-74 Lions year. The roster showed 74 Lions on the roll in 1974.
The Emporia Lions Club continued with usual fundraiser projects, Salvation Army Bell ringing, and kids’ Christmas parties during the first half of the decade, with Professor John Zimmerman leading the club from 1974-75. In addition, Lions organized the Burns Club, but because of distance, the El Dorado and Potwin Clubs were asked to act as sponsors.
While Lions Club International had counted Helen Keller and Annie Hall as the first and second Ladies of Lionism since 1925, it was not until 1975 that the Lioness Auxiliary Program began.
Those 1970’s Lions — keeping up with the times and serving.
