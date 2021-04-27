The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is seeking information related to reports of shots fired over the weekend.
Around 8:55 p.m. Saturday, Lyon County deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of Road 205 for reports of gun shots. According to Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh, deputies on the scene "located between 20 and 30 handgun caliber shell casings" in that area, but no damage to any property was detected.
No arrests have been made but Welsh said the investigation is ongoing at this time.
If you have any information about this incident, call the sheriff's office at 620-341-3205 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273. You can also make an anonymous report online at www.p3tips.com.
(1) comment
I would like to have learned from this article exactly which laws and conditions elevated this "target practice" in the country to a sinister sounding "shoot out".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.