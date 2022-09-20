What a strange summer for tomatoes. Thank goodness for the Emporia Farmer’s Market, where I’ve been able to fill in the gaps from my home garden and enjoy local, fresh-off-the-vine heirloom tomatoes.
Life’s too short to eat tomatoes that taste like cardboard.
I made this easy tomato quiche recently with some of my “Chef’s Choice” heirlooms, which are like a “Mr. Stripey,” but not as variegated, and a fat, red, meaty guy I got at the market — which I did not ask the name of.
I made a quick pate brise, par-baked, lined it with an aged cheese mix, layered it with tomatoes, topped with seasoned yard eggs and more cheese. It fed me and Andy (my sweetheart) for three meals.
Let’s get cooking!
PATE BRISE
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon sugar
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, chilled and cut into small pieces
1/4 to 1/2 cup ice water
In the bowl of a food processor, combine flour, salt, and sugar. Add butter, and process until the mixture resembles coarse meal, 8 to 10 seconds.
With machine running, add ice water in a slow, steady stream through feed tube. Pulse until dough holds together without being wet or sticky; be careful not to process more than 30 seconds. To test, squeeze a small amount together: If it is crumbly, add more ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time.
Divide dough into two equal balls. Flatten each ball into a disc and wrap in plastic. Transfer to the refrigerator and chill at least 1 hour. You will use one dough ball for your quiche and have a leftover for something else. Dough may be stored in the freezer up to one month.
To pre-bake the dough, roll it out (it will be cold, so this will be a little difficult) and fit it into the pie dish. Since it is a butter-based dough, it’s easy to manipulate with your fingers; just push and smoosh to get what you need.
Dock the crust (use a fork to prick the surface) and bake at 350 degrees about 15 minutes. You’ll want the crust hot and ready for the quiche assembly.
SUMMER TOMATO QUICHE
1 piecrust
12 ounces assorted garden heirloom tomatoes (richest flavor) or regular tomatoes, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices
1 Tablespoon butter
1/2 cup chopped onion (1 medium)
3 eggs
3/4 cup half-and-half or milk
3 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 Tablespoon snipped fresh basil or 1 teaspoon dried basil, crushed
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon dry mustard
1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 cup shredded cheese (see note below)
Paprika
Place tomato slices on paper towels to absorb excess moisture. Sprinkle lightly with some salt to help sweat them.
In a small skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion and sauté until tender but not brown, stirring occasionally.
In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, half-and-half, flour, basil, salt, dry mustard and black pepper. You can play around with these spices as you like.
To assemble, sprinkle cheese onto bottom of the hot, baked pastry shell. You can use whatever cheese is your favorite: Swiss, cheddar, Monterey Jack, smoked Gouda, Havarti or a mixture of several.
Spoon onion mixture over cheese. Arrange overlapping layers of tomato slices over that, leaving a little room for the eggs to get through. Slowly pour egg mixture over tomatoes. Sprinkle a little more cheese on top and then paprika.
Bake, uncovered, for 35 to 40 minutes or until egg mixture is set in center. If necessary, cover edge of pie with foil for the last five to 10 minutes of baking to prevent overbrowning. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
Make a little side salad to go with your quiche for lunch or fry up a chunk of ham steak to go with it for breakfast.
This is the kind of dish that demands fresh ingredients. Get thee to the Farmers Market before the season ends: emporiafarmersmarket.org.
