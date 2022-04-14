Severe Weather Shelter at FCC
As they have in the past, the First Christians Church of Madison is offering its facility to serve as a tornado shelter for the Madison community. This shelter will be available when severe weather threatens and when the National Weather Service puts out tornado watches and warnings.
Those seeking shelter should enter the building through the north door on the east side and proceed to the basement. In the event that a severe storm actually materializes, the safest places would be under the stairwells, in the bathrooms and the center hallway.
Madison-Lamont Fire Department smoke sale
The Madison-Lamont Fire Department is again smoking ribs and chickens. Get your orders in! Pickup or delivery date will be April 30. Ribs $25/slab. Whole Chickens $15/each. Get with a firefighter or fill our the Google Form: forms.gle/afcKfvAgC1guWz2L7
