Terry Roger Knight, 69, Emporia, passed away December 14, 2020 at Stormont Vail Health, Topeka, Kansas.
Terry was born October 26, 1951. He is the son of the late Troy Knight and Jestie Graybeal Cossairt. Terry was an Emporia High graduate, class of 1969. He received a certificate for automotive from Flint Hills Technical School. He married his high school sweetheart Cheryl Phillips in 1970 and she survives.
Terry worked for IBP/Tyson Foods for 47 year before retiring in August of 2017.
Terry loved tending to his vegetable garden, watching encore westerns and sports and he was an avid fisherman and hunter. Terry spent most of his time with his fishing buddies who were like family. Traveling to Cherry Creek, Popcorn Creek, and the spillway at Melvern and Coffmans bridge by Reading.
Terry enjoyed watching the river rise after a good rain, hunting worms, sharing his fishing knowledge, exchanging tall tales and spending his time on his treasured boat with great friends. He also enjoyed his Friday night dinner dates with his wife at Peking Express.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; his daughters, Shelly Hammond and her husband, Justin, Misty Knight, Teresa Knight; and one son, Eric Knight; his grandchildren, Daniel Whitaker and Anyssa Hammond; his mother, Jestie Cossairt and her husband, Bill; his sisters, Janice (Dan) Byrd, Joyce Knight, Janelle (Tim) Norton, Jane (Daniel) Neill, and Telinda Knight (Curt) Higer; brothers, Dallas Knight and Phil Knight; his sibling-in-laws, Cindy Phillips, Lynda (Dan) Horgan, Diane Bitler, Trish (Joe) Baughman, Steve (Roxann) Phillips, Craig (Stacie) Phillips and Danny (Antonio) Phillips; and his two step-sisters, Cindy Anderson & Bilinda Hulse. He will also be missed by his cat, Maggie, and his fur-grandson, King.
Terry is preceded in death by his father, Troy Knight; his in-laws, Frank and Maxine Phillips; his grandparents, Frank and Minnie Knight and Ted and Dorothy Graybeal; his brothers-in-law, Dan Bitler and Terry Phillips; nephew, Jacob Osage; and his beloved dog, Sparky.
Cremation is planned. In consideration of the present Covid-19 concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left for the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
