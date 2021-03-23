Road closed for bridge work
The Lyon County Highway Department has closed Road 100 between Road W & Road X, starting today, March 22, for approximately 8 weeks. The highway department is replacing a bridge. The expected reopening date is May 25.
Pan-fried taco feed
The 9th annual homemade pan-fried taco feed to support the John “Doc” Baxter Athletic Training student scholarship and professional development of the ESU Athletic Training Club is set for 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. March 31 at the Didde Catholic Campus Center, 1415 Merchant St.
$20 for a dozen or $2 each. Tacos only. Schedule preorders by March 30 by calling Matt Howe at 341-5499 or purchase the day of the event by calling the Didde Center at 343-6765.
Pancake breakfast
The Admire Community Center will have their monthly Pancake breakfast on from 7 - 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27 at the Admire Community Center. Menu items include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fried potatoes, sausage, juice and coffee. A freewill donation will be accepted. Proceeds go toward maintaining the community center. Masks will be required.
SCC Trap Team fundraiser
The SCC Trap Team is holding a fundraiser meal with a silent and live auction, starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27 at the LeRoy Community Building.
Silent auction takes place throughout the evening. Great items available and a great meal. Also chances to win a 12-gauge or .243 rifle in a raffle drawing. Tickets are 1 for $5 or 5 for $20.
Proceeds help pay for SCC Trap Team’s participation in the Kansas High School Clay Target League.
If you cannot make it for the meal and auction but you would like to buy some chances of winning the two guns offered please contact Russ Mildward at 620-964-2212 or 620-836-2151.
American Legion meets
The American Legion will hold its monthly membership meetings on the 4th Tuesday of the month.
Friendship Center seeks volunteers
The Friendship Center is seeks volunteers to help area seniors. Volunteers are needed to help deliver meals to homebound seniors as well as other activities. Help out the community for as little as an hour a day. Days and hours are flexible!
Call Vicki for more information at 340-8001.
AARP tax-aide sites closed
Due to the nature of the pandemic, the Emporia in-person Tax-Aide sites will not be open this season. This includes the Emporia Senior Center and the Industrial branch of Emporia State Federal Credit Union. The safety and health of taxpayers, volunteers, and the overall community are of the utmost importance. They hope to reopen these locations in 2022.
River Suite
The Chase County Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2021 River Suite Dinner on the Bridge will be held Saturday, Sept. 25. Save the date and watch for more details.
VFW fundraiser dance
VFW Post No. 1980, at 932 Graphic Arts Rd., welcomes Coffeyville’s Pat Robinson Entertainment for a fundraising dance on Saturday, March 27. Admission is $5. Public is welcome to attend.
Blood drive
The Emporia Community Blood Drive is noon - 6 p.m. April 5 and 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. April 6 at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 W. 15th Ave.
To make a life-saving appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org using keyword “Emporia” or call 800-RED-CROSS. Be sure to bring a photo ID, drink plenty of water and eat before your appointment. Save time at your appointment by completing a RapidPass via the Blood Donor App or at www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.
