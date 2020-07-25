Review by Lindsey Bartlett
Like a Sword Wound by Ahmet Altan, Europa Press, Copyright October 2020, Price: $18.00
Like a Sword Wound by Ahamet Altan was originally published in 1998 and has now been translated into English by Brandon Freely and Yelda Turedi. This is the first volume in a quartet encompassing the decline of the Ottoman empire at the end of the 19th century and the rise of Kemal Atatürk in the 1920s.
Altan is a prominent novelist and journalist in Turkey. Altan and his brother Mehmet were arrested on Sept. 10, 2016 in a dawn raid for allegedly giving subliminal messages the night before the failed coup on July 15, 2016. They were charged with attempting to overthrow the “constitutional order,” “interfering with the work of the national assembly,” and “interfering with the work of the government” through violence or force.
Reclusive Osman is haunted by ghosts of his families past, and it is through these ghostly visits that we learn about his great grandfather Sheikh Yusuf Efendi, leader of a renowned tekke, is about to marry Mehpare Hanım, the beautiful 17-year-old daughter of an Ottoman customs director. After she gives birth, however, the marriage collapses, and Mehpare Hanim marries Hüseyin Hikmet Bey, the cosmopolitan son of the Sultan’s physician.
The most fascinating character was Ragıp Bey, Osman’s grandfather, an officer in the Ottoman army who is witness to the collapsing regime of Sultan Abdulhamid II. The novel closes with the Young Turk revolution of 1908.
This is ultimately a tale of oppression. Altan’s characters face struggles both personal and political. So much of what Altan writes in this novel is very much a parallel to what is happening in modern day Turkey. Ahmet himself even says that he is living what happens in his novel.
This was a book that I don’t think I fully appreciated until I got to the end. Partially because it took me a bit to get the characters straight, as we follow several throughout the course of the novel. However, I am looking forward to reading the rest of the quartet when it publishes in the United States.
