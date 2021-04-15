Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify the percentage of fully vaccinated individuals in the county.
Lyon County Public Health officials are cautiously optimistic as the county’s average for new COVID-19 positives has steadily decreased in recent weeks.
According to Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern, there has been a “significant decrease” over the last few weeks. While the county had been averaging 20 - 30 new cases each week, there were just six newly diagnosed cases in the county last week.
“We’re hoping that’s not an anomaly and that we will continue to see maybe a little bit lower of a trend and our incidence rate or newly diagnosed cases per week,” she said. “I think we’re kind of waiting with baited breath.”
Millbern said, looking at the county’s metrics, things are also trending better.
“Our incidence rate and our test positivity rate — they have come down,” she said. “Our positivity rate is right around 2% right now for last week, and that’s in a ‘blue’ metric ... and our incidence rate has dropped down into the yellow.”
Millbern attributes some of the progress to vaccine rollouts, but said the county has a long way for herd immunity.
“If you look at some of the reports out there that we have, almost 72% of our 65 and older population has been vaccinated,” she said. “That’s reaching what we need for herd immunity, so that definitely would be a contributing factor to decrease transmission in population.”
Millbern said other factors for decreased transmission are nicer weather lending nicely to outdoor activities, making it easier for people to socialize without risk of closer contact.
The risk remains, however, if a variant of the disease takes hold in the community. The variants, she said, are highly contagious and associated with increased transmission rates.
“Fortunately for us, we really haven’t had those highly transmittable variants take hold of our community yet,” she said. “We’re still kind of waiting to see if that happens. We have them diagnosed throughout Kansas and we even have the B.1.1.7 variant here in Lyon County, so we know we have it here, but right now it’s not the main circulating virus strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”
Millbern said there is some evidence that vaccinations do help protect against some of the variants — depending on the vaccine and the variant.
Vaccine concerns
With the recent removal of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the market, Millbern said some community members may be feeling an increased distrust of the available vaccines. Public Health had been preparing to administer 200 doses of the J&J vaccine when the Kansas Department of Health and Environment halted the distribution of the vaccine due to concerns of blood clots.
Millbern said the people who had been signed up for those appointments were offered new appointments to receive a first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
“We had about half that said, ‘Yup, give us the Moderna,’” she said. “We had about half that chose to cancel their appointment. We’re very lucky that we have a stock of Moderna vaccine right now and that we were able to offer a vaccine alternative to them. That’s fortunate for our community when we did lose that opportunity to administer Johnson & Johnson, that we did have a replacement available.”
Millbern said she does understand the hesitation in light of reports of adverse reactions. She emphasized that those adverse reactions are “very rare” and that the “benefits outweigh the risks” when it comes to getting vaccinated.
“What’s concerning right now is we have, to our estimates, close to 36% of our population are partially vaccinated for COVID-19 and then maybe 27% [of those who are partially vaccinated] of our population are fully vaccinated,” she said. “That’s not enough. We need to have more than that if we’re wanting to get back to pre-pandemic life. We really do need to have a considerably higher percentage of our population that choose to be vaccinated. That’s the fight right now.”
Millbern said the best places for people to find information about vaccines to allay concerns are trusted web sites such as the Centers for Disease Control, Lyon County Public Health and Newman Regional Health. You can also discuss the vaccines with your health care provider.
After you have learned about the vaccines, you can locate a vaccine provider on www.vaccinefinder.org.
“I think it’s very important for people to realize that vaccination is really one of those tools to get us back on the path to a more normal life,” Millbern said. “If they more questions about the vaccines, about vaccine availability, they need to reach out to somebody they can trust to get information. That can be us, they can be their provider; we would be happy to answer questions.”
