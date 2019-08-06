Special to The Gazette
On Wednesday, people and projects were honored with statewide awards for exceptional and innovative work in Kansas to prevent and end sexual and domestic violence.
• Project of the Year: SOS Strong, a program of SOS, Inc. in Emporia
• State-Level Ally of the Year: Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Kansas Sexual Assault Kit Initiative
• Juliene Maska Advocate of the Year: Teresa Oliver, SOS, Inc.’s Osage County Advocate
• State-Level Elected Official Ally of the Year: Governor Laura Kelly
The Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence’s Executive Director Joyce Grover also presented service awards to three retiring KCSDV Board of Directors (Board) members for their time and work serving on KCSDV’s Board:
• Mark Schreiber for 10 years
• Elizabeth Miller for 9 years
• Natalie Haag for 9 years
More than 160 people from across Kansas and eight states were present for the awards ceremony. Most of the professionals were attending the 3rd Biennial Kansas Conference for Ending Sexual and Domestic Violence (Conference), which centered on racial and economic equity, accountability and justice within sexual and domestic violence work.
Marlou Wegener, Manager of Community Relations for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, presented the statewide awards. BCBSKS, the Westar Energy Foundation and Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka sponsored the awards ceremony and the Conference.
The awards ceremony and Conference were held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Lawrence.
