Lyon County Public Health is reminding people scheduled for Friday's second dose vaccine clinic not to miss their scheduled appointments — especially if they received the Pfizer vaccine for their first dose.
"The Pfizer vaccine was a special allocation from the State of Kansas specifically for meat processing workers, childcare workers and K-12 personnel," said Justin Ogleby, Flint Hills Community Health Center marketing manager. "Lyon County is not usually allocated Pfizer vaccine; therefore, it is very important for those that are scheduled to keep their appointments."
The health department cannot guarantee the Pfizer vaccine will be available at a later date, so individuals who miss their appointments may not receive a second dose.
Ogleby said it is not possible to receive the Pfizer vaccine first and then receive the Moderna vaccine for the second dose.
"The vaccines are a different formula and it isn’t approved by the FDA to use them in that way," he said. "A single dose of the Pfizer vaccine does give people partial immunity to COVID-19, but the efficacy rate isn’t nearly as high as someone who has taken both doses.
"As there are new variants of SARS-CoV-2, and the vaccines are effective against them, it is important for people to get their booster shot. Especially if they already have it scheduled and the vaccine dose is reserved for them."
Lyon County Public Health plans to administer 600 primary does of Moderna vaccine on Friday, April 2. Scheduling for this clinic will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 25.
The April 2 clinic will also serve as a second dose clinic for those scheduled to receive their booster dose of Pfizer.
"Again, those receiving Pfizer vaccine must be at their appointments or risk not getting their second shot," Ogleby said.
Additional information can be found at www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org
