American Legion Post No. 5 welcomed 115 foreign officers from 88 different countries to Emporia for a visit to the All-Veterans Memorial, lunch and conversation Tuesday.
The officers — who came from all over the globe and included three women — are students at the U.S. Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth. The 10-month-long graduate-level training course “educates field grade officers to be agile, innovative, and adaptive leaders within increasingly complex and uncertain environments. Contemporary field grade officers are those who communicate effectively, think critically, and are able to build and lead organizations under mission command in Unified Land Operations,” according to its website.
Post 5 Commander Ron Whitney said that the legion has been hosting these officers in Emporia for at least 10 years and that as part of this trip the officers would also visit the Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene and several sites in Wichita.
He added that each year he invites Post 5 members to attend the lunch and expand their cultural awareness by meeting people from all over the world.
“The big benefit for us is of course to get an understanding of other people’s cultures and other countries, so that’s always a big plus,” Whitney said. “ … We invite our membership. A lot of them are not available for lunch — that’s always a problem — but we still have a good turnout of our members, so that’s always a good thing.”
Saad Al Qarni is a major in the Saudi Arabian National Guard and is, unlike many of his fellow students, on his first visit to the United States.
“Well, it’s new for me and I wasn’t expect that, but the people here, it’s very friendly,” Al Qarni said. “I haven’t struggled with the people or everything. It’s easy to deal with.”
His goal in joining the program is to improve his English skills, learn about the people and culture of the United States, network with people from all over the world and “to complete my Master degree and then about command and joint forces, how to deal with operational and strategic plans.”
Rolando Villarreal is a deputy commissioner for the National Police of Panama who, prior to coming to the CGSC, was in charge of the money laundering division within the organized crime department.
“In my country, we were [given] the opportunity to apply in the U.S. Embassy for this training when we are in general staff ranks in order to have more capabilities to manage the branches in the military or national police in the country,” he said.
This is Villarreal’s fifth trip to the United States, having previously graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va., and the Defense Language Institute English Learning Center in Lackland, Texas. This training will give him the chance to find more ways to serve Panama when he returns.
“[I will] be more prepared to organize better my institution, my organization, to apply everything I have taken from this training, but also in more opportunities because this training opens many doors,” he said.
Idriss Dokony Nyhayh is from the north-central African nation of Chad and worked as a deputy of personnel in the Chad National Army before coming to the CGSC. However, after he finishes, he hopes to move into a different position fighting terrorist organizations such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State group.
“This course will open a lot of doors, and for me, it would be great to work on a joint operation which the U.N. is doing in my country, but also in central Africa, the Ivory Coast, in Mali, combating those terrorist groups,” he said. “It will be a great opportunity to put what I learned in service of my nation, but also in African countries to help that issue if I can help.”
He said that he appreciates being at the CGSC to hear the perspectives of people from all over the world so that he can learn from them before going back home.
“We have different point of view because we have different realities,” he said. “Something that may be real here is not real in my country because the environment is different. But at the same time, I want the experience. It’s a good experience to be here because it will allow me to see differently from where I came from.”
Frederik Wintermans is a major in the Royal Netherlands Army and was previously an aide-de-camp to the current Dutch Chief of Defence. He wants to gain a better understanding of various countries’ threat perceptions in order to maintain peace internationally.
“I strongly believe that getting a better of understanding how that works, threat perception from other countries, that in times of increased tensions, when it almost goes wrong, that understanding will help diffuse the tensions and hopefully prevent military conflicts,” he said.
Wintermans has been to the United States before, having lived six months in Manhattan, N.Y. He acknowledged the stark difference between New York City and Fort Leavenworth and said that was something he didn’t see in the Netherlands. He also said the deep political divisions in American society were surprising.
“The amount of contrast and maybe polarization in America is, for me, unprecedented, and I thought I knew that it was the case, but experiencing it and seeing it, it really struck me,” he said. “I’ve heard people say that they wear guns to protect themselves against the government. That is really like a culture shock to me. In the Netherlands, people kind of trust in their government, they definitely trust their government.”
Bosung Kim is from South Korea, but he spent four years in the U.S. attending the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., and seven months at the Maneuver Captain’s Career Course in Fort Benning, Ga. He said that the CGSC is a very popular program where he’s from and that getting to learn from the American military — which has been in live combat much more recently than South Korea — has been valuable.
“We have our enemy for such a long time. I mean, North Korea is right there,” said Kim, who has served in the demilitarized zone separating the two Korean nations. “We have not been involved in war-type conflicts for such a long time, and here, America is always fighting somewhere in the world.”
He also said that the United States tends to have more reverence for its military veterans than does South Korea.
“Maybe because we have conscription system,” he suggested. “[In South Korea], every man should go serve in the army at least for 18 months.”
