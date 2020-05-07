Seven more COVID-19 test positives were added to the county's caseload after Wednesday's round of testing, according to the latest numbers from Lyon County Public Health.
There have now been 328 reported cases overall — just under 1 percent of the county's population. That number includes 279 test confirmed positives, 47 probable positives and two deaths. There have been 1,001 tests performed in Lyon County, meaning about 3 percent of county's population has been tested so far.
Of those who have been tested, there is a 33 percent infection rate.
There are currently 138 total active cases of of Wednesday. Twelve additional recoveries were reported, bringing the number of recoveries up to 188 to date.
Four patients are currently hospitalized, with less than 25 hospitalizations overall.
The number of confirmed cases in the state is jumped by 410 to 6,144 overall, though the actual number of cases is thought to be higher because of limited testing and because people can be infected without feeling ill.
As of Thursday, there have been 147 COVID-19 related deaths across the state.
Health officials have attributed the rise in positive cases lately to efforts to test meatpacking workers and all of the inmates at the state's largest prison — Lansing Correctional Facility — where 609 inmates and more than 80 employees have tested positive so far.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
