Kelly Lynn Tabares McMahan Nov 3, 2020 Nov 3, 2020 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kelly Lynn Tabares McMahan died October 31, 2020 at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. She was 54.She worked at Camso Manufacturing. A full obituary will be published later. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kelly Lynn Tabares Mcmahan Kansas City Obituary Ku Medical Center Ks × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Emporia Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Cancer Awareness Activities, Advice and Awesome People VIEW NOW Fall Home Improvement 2020 Emporia Gazette Readers' Choice Awards READ NOW Emporia Real Estate Guide Read about available homes, trends, and realtors in Lyon County Read Now La Voz Latina Emporia's Spanish Voice READ NOW Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATED: EPD says missing woman has been locatedTwo men sought in central Emporia shooting, home invasionLyon County sees largest single-day increase with 45 new COVID cases, FridayOne person hospitalized after early morning house fireLife Time Reveals New Brand for Emporia Gravel Event: UNBOUND GravelOrange Leaf to close its doors SaturdayHaunted Emporia: A look at some of the city's ghost storiesBoard of Education votes to increase building populations at EMS, EHSRoger W. HartsookNorthern Heights High students help local family after fire Images Videos CommentedThe People Speak: In Trump we trust (91)Our Petulant President (72)The People Speak (59)Vote from the heart and consider the big picture (47)A Damaged Presidency (45)The People Speak: Moderate Joe (41)Mask mandate extension is a good move for city (37)Keep Kansas Great Bus Tour visits Emporia (26)Man sought in alleged theft from Bluestem (19)Lyon County sees 21 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday as Kansas sets another record for infections (16) WAJK
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.