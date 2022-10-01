Thomas Allen Eddy of Emporia, KS was born to Margaret Womer Eddy and Luther Merton Eddy in Parsons, KS. He was devoted to his wife of 58 years, Ginnie Anne Ryan Eddy and his two daughters, Laura Marie Eddy and Blythe Anne Eddy Dody (Aron), and greatly treasured his grandchildren, Destiny, Cahaya, and Landon Dody. Tom was loved and admired by his siblings: William B. Eddy (Linda) of Kansas City, MO; Marcia Price (Palmer) of Salina, KS; Cheryl Figgs (Dennis Domer) of Baldwin City, KS and Phoenix, AZ; and Edward Mitchell Eddy (Deborah Ann O’Brien) of Chapel Hill, NC.
Many of Tom’s early years were spent on the family farm in Havensville, KS where he graduated from high school, excelling academically and playing several sports. He loved adventuring in the countryside and observing plants and animals and fishing in the beautiful creeks of Pottawatomie County.
Both of Tom’s parents had college degrees and were teachers who strongly believed in advanced education for their five children. He followed in their footsteps, earning a BA from Kansas State University, MS from the University of Arizona, and a PhD from Kansas State University. In 2012 Tom was honored for teaching 50 years at Emporia State University, retiring in 2015.
Tom devoted his life to teaching others how to appreciate and understand the ecology and biodiversity of the Flint Hills. In 2005 he received an Excellence in Conservation and Environmental Education award from The Kansas Association for Conservation and Environmental Education (KACEE) which recognizes individuals who best exemplify dedication, commitment, and influence in the field of conservation and environmental education. Tom was recognized as the 2021 Friend of the Flint Hills from the Flint Hills Discovery Center. The award honors significant time, effort, and resources devoted to the conservation of the Flint Hills.
Tom volunteered for all Symphony in the Flint Hills events, taking guests on prairie walks and sharing his expertise in a very knowledgeable and approachable way. Tom was known for his willingness to help others with plant identification and prairie appreciation. In retirement he enjoyed traveling the Santa Fe Trail and studying the history and plant life.
Tom passed September 23 and was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, and an infant grandson. He will be greatly missed for his gentle presence, lively stories, love of nature, and deep caring for family. A Celebration of Life is planned for 1 pm on Saturday, October 15 at the Clover Cliff Ranch pavilion in Chase County and is open to all. Memorial contributions can be made to KACEE at
www.kacee.org or the Symphony in the Flint Hills at
