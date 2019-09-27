June Mendenhall, formerly of Emporia, died Monday, September 16, 2019 at her home in Sedan, KS. She was 86.
A memorial service will be held at 10 am Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Epiphany Episcopal Church in Sedan. The family has the arrangements.
