After shooting a blistering 69.2% from the three-point line in the first half, the Lady Hornets hit just four of 14 from the arc in the second half of a 77-70 loss at Central Oklahoma.
Emporia State used an 11-0 run in the first and took a 19-10 lead with 2:37 left in the quarter. The Bronchos finished the period on a 7-0 run to pull within two points after one.
Karsen Schultz scored five points in the first 57 seconds of the second to push Emporia State's lead back up to seven at 24-17 and forced a UCO timeout. An 11-4 run by the Bronchos evened the game at 28 with 4:02 remaining in the half. The Lady Hornets took a 38-33 lead as Tre'zure Jobe grabbed a rebound and went coast to coast for the layup with 1:18 left in the half. Emporia State would take a 40-37 lead into the locker room
The Lady Hornets led 49-44 with 6:24 left in the third when the Bronchos went on an 8-0 run to take a 52-49 lead with 3:40 remaining. Fredricka Sheats scored with 2:56 left to pull Emporia State within a point but UCO answered with four straight to go up 56-51 with 1:44 left in the quarter. Sheats hit a 3-pointer at the end of the period to pull Emporia State within 60-57 headed into the final period.
Schultz and Daley Handy hit back to back three-pointers to put Emporia State back ahead and Sheats put back with 6:37 left gave the Lady Hornets a 65-62 lead with 6:37 left. The Bronchos responded with a 7-0 lead to take a 69-65 lead on a pair of Kelsey Johnson free throws with 4:09 remaining.
Sheats answered with another put back at the 3:45 mark but Avery Allen hit a 3-pointer to give UCO a 72-67 lead with 3:18 left. Johnson scored again inside to put the Bronchos up seven with 2:39 left and then hit three of four free throws in the final 44 seconds to ice the victory.
Fredricka Sheats had a career high 24 points on eight of 11 shooting from the field with four three-pointers and nine rebounds. She was joined in double figures by Karsen Schultz with 16 points while Tre'Zure Jobe added 15 points and six assists.
Emporia State is back in action on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Wichita to take on Newman. Tip-off from Jason Gymnasium is set for 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.