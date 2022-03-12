Emporia Arts Council to present ‘Drum TAO, Wednesday March 23rd, 2022 as part of EAC’s 2021 – 22 Performing Arts Series
The Emporia Arts Council will bring Drum TAO — “Japanese Entertainment” for a new — to the Emporia Granada Theatre next week.
According to EAC, Drum TAO’s modern, high-energy performance showcases the ancient art of Japanese drumming and has “transfixed audiences worldwide.”
The performances combine highly physical, large-scale durmming with contemporary costumes, choreography and innovative visuals. Drum TAO creates an energetic and unforgettable production.
The show is 7 p.m. March 23. Tickets are on sale for $25 per adult and $12.50 per youth. Tickets can be purcahsed at the Emporia Arts Centers located at 815 Commercial St., or online at emporiaksarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.