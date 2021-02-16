John F. Greer, Overland Park, KS and formerly of Emporia, died Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Morningside Place Care Center in Overland Park. He was 95.
Mr. Greer owned and operated Greer Upholstery for a number of years.
No services are planned at this time. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
